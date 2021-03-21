Local News

Gas cylinder explosion kills housewife in Jamalpur

A housewife was killed and her husband sustained severe burns after as a gas cylinder exploded at their home in Rashidpur neighbourhood of Jamalpur town on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased Shipra, 24, is wife of Iqramul Haque.

Jamalpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shima Rani Sarkar said the couple used to sell gas cylinders and fuel oil.

The accident occurred around 10:30am when one of the cylinders in their house exploded.

Shipra was killed on the spot and her husband was severely injured, the ASP said.

A firefighting unit extinguished the blaze around 11:00am, she added.

"We suspect that Iqram sustained 80 per cent burns," the police officer said, adding that the man had been sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

