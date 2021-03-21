Gas cylinder explosion kills housewife in Jamalpur

A housewife was killed and her husband sustained severe burns after as a gas cylinder exploded at their home in Rashidpur neighbourhood of Jamalpur town on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased Shipra, 24, is wife of Iqramul Haque.

Jamalpur additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shima Rani Sarkar said the couple used to sell gas cylinders and fuel oil.



