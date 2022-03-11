Local News

Gazipur college girl ‘stabbed for saying no to marriage proposal’

Prothom Alo English Desk
Sreepur upazila health complex
A female college student in Sreepur upazila of Gazipur was stabbed on Thursday by a youth allegedly for turning down his marriage proposal, reports UNB.

The injured girl, a resident of Barmi union was admitted to the upazila health complex in a critical condition, said her family.

The accused is Mamun Mia, 22, of Maijpara village in Barmi union.

Girl’s cousin said, two years ago Mamun’s family sent a marriage proposal to her family but they refused.

Since then Mamun tried to cause harm to the girl several times.

On Thursday, Mamun attacked the girl with a knife finding her alone on way back home. Locals took her to hospital, said the victim’s family.

Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhiyan, Inspector (investigation) of Sreepur police station said, “I was informed of the incident but police can take legal actions only after a complaint is filed.”

