Gazipur college girl ‘stabbed for saying no to marriage proposal’

The accused is Mamun Mia, 22, of Maijpara village in Barmi union.
Girl’s cousin said, two years ago Mamun’s family sent a marriage proposal to her family but they refused.
Since then Mamun tried to cause harm to the girl several times.
On Thursday, Mamun attacked the girl with a knife finding her alone on way back home. Locals took her to hospital, said the victim’s family.
Mahfuz Imtiaz Bhiyan, Inspector (investigation) of Sreepur police station said, “I was informed of the incident but police can take legal actions only after a complaint is filed.”