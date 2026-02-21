It won’t be good if BNP ignores: Rumeen Farhana

Regarding not being allowed to pay tribute at the Shaheed Minar, MP for Brahmanbaria-2 Rumeen Farhana said, “The way the BNP activists behaved in an unruly manner yesterday (the first hour of 21 February) will start in other constituencies as well. If BNP tries to ignore this issue (obstruction in placing wreaths), it will not be good for them. This is my clear message.”

Rumeen Farhana said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day at 12:15 pm on Saturday at the Ashuganj Upazila Parishad conference room in Brahmanbaria.