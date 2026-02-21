Obstruction at Shaheed Minar
It won’t be good if BNP ignores: Rumeen Farhana
Regarding not being allowed to pay tribute at the Shaheed Minar, MP for Brahmanbaria-2 Rumeen Farhana said, “The way the BNP activists behaved in an unruly manner yesterday (the first hour of 21 February) will start in other constituencies as well. If BNP tries to ignore this issue (obstruction in placing wreaths), it will not be good for them. This is my clear message.”
Rumeen Farhana said this while speaking as the chief guest at a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of Martyrs’ Day and International Mother Language Day at 12:15 pm on Saturday at the Ashuganj Upazila Parishad conference room in Brahmanbaria.
Earlier, late Friday night, Rumeen Farhana was unable to pay tribute at the Shaheed Minar in Sarail due to obstruction from BNP leaders and activists.
Addressing the event, Rumeen Farhana said, “It is our misfortune that we politicise everything. Whenever a government comes to power, it writes history in its own way. As a result, in history we are either gods or devils—we do not find ordinary people in between.”
Mentioning that the true history of the Language Movement has not been reflected in textbooks, Rumeen Farhana said governments have come and gone, but the true history of the Language Movement has not been written properly anywhere. This is unfortunate and shameful for us as a nation.