Banker's body found at home in Ctg

The body of a 27-year-old bank employee has been found in his residence in Mansa village of Chattogram’s Patiya upazila, reports UNB.

The deceased man is Jahangir Alam, 27, son of Ayub Ali. Jahangir worked at First Security Islami Bank’s Dhanmondi branch in Dhaka.

Officer-in-charge of Patiya Police Station Saiful Islam said that Jahangir got married six months ago.