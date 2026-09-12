Chattogram
Solar power runs school with 2,000 students, AC, computers, over 100 fans
It is 8:00 am. The school grounds are filled with the din of the arriving students. Preparations for classes are underway in the classrooms. Fans are running in some rooms, while work is being done on computers in others. An air conditioner (AC) is also running in one of the school’s rooms. Almost all of the school’s electrical equipment runs on solar power.
This was the scene recently at Jorargonj Bouddha High School (JB School) in Mirsarai, Chattogram. Rows of solar panels can be seen on the roofs of two of the school’s three buildings. The 12-kilowatt system is being used to operate more than 100 fans, around 120 lights, several computers and other necessary electrical equipment.
School authorities say that after solar power was installed three years ago, the school’s problems caused by power outages have decreased. In addition, it no longer has to pay electricity bills as high as before. Three years ago, the school used to pay an average of Tk 30,000 a month in electricity bills. Now, it spends Tk 4,000 to Tk 5,000 on electricity.
The school is located beside the Muhuri Project Road near Jorarganj Bazar, about 10 kilometres from Mirsarai upazila headquarters. A recent visit to the school found three concrete buildings surrounding a spacious field. Solar panels have been installed on the roofs of two of them. Classes were being conducted normally in the classrooms from morning to afternoon.
Tushar Kanti Barua is the school’s founder. He is also serving as its head teacher. He said that with the aim of establishing a quality educational institution in Mirsarai, he founded an institution called ‘Shishu Kanan’ in 1988 on a acre of their family land near Jorarganj Bazar. At the request of guardians and to promote education in the area, it was transformed into a full-fledged high school in 1992.
At present, around 2,000 students study the primary and secondary levels at the school. There are 58 teachers and 10 employees. As the number of students has increased, the school’s buildings and classrooms have also expanded. Electricity is now used in around 45 rooms, including classrooms, the teachers’ common room and various administrative rooms. These rooms have electric fans and lights. There is an AC in the head teacher’s room. The accounts room has two computers. All of these run on solar power.
The school’s laboratory has eight computers. When many students use the lab at the same time, it becomes difficult to maintain a normal electricity supply using solar power. The Rural Electricity connection at the school also has to be used. The Rural Electricity connection is also used during natural disasters, when there is no sunlight. Teachers said the connection is needed more during the monsoon and winter.
Head teacher Tushar Kanti Barua said, “We took the initiative to install solar power three years ago with the aim of reducing the pressure of electricity bills. We spent Tk 2.4 million from the school’s fund to install a 12-kilowatt solar power system through a private company in Dhaka.”
Tushar Kanti Barua said, “Now, except on days with severe weather, we get an uninterrupted supply of electricity as needed. Previously, we had to pay an average of Tk 25,000 to Tk 30,000 a month in electricity bills. Now it has fallen below Tk 5,000. Without solar power, we would have to pay Tk 50,000 to Tk 60,000 a month based on current usage.”
Twinkle Barua, an assistant teacher at the school, said, “Since solar power was installed, the uninterrupted electricity supply has made it easier to conduct classes even in hot weather. Students can also study comfortably. This year, the school achieved the best result in the secondary examination in Mirsarai upazila.”
Mirsarai Upazila Executive Officer Somaya Akter praised the school’s initiative. She said solar power systems are cost-effective and provide comfort. The government is also encouraging the use of renewable energy by providing various incentives.
Jorargonj Bouddha High School has set a unique example by bringing the entire school under solar power, and its students are also performing well in board examinations, he added.