Solar power runs school with 2,000 students, AC, computers, over 100 fans

It is 8:00 am. The school grounds are filled with the din of the arriving students. Preparations for classes are underway in the classrooms. Fans are running in some rooms, while work is being done on computers in others. An air conditioner (AC) is also running in one of the school’s rooms. Almost all of the school’s electrical equipment runs on solar power.

This was the scene recently at Jorargonj Bouddha High School (JB School) in Mirsarai, Chattogram. Rows of solar panels can be seen on the roofs of two of the school’s three buildings. The 12-kilowatt system is being used to operate more than 100 fans, around 120 lights, several computers and other necessary electrical equipment.