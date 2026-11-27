Panic grips Khulna: 15 shootings in just 25 days of November, 6 killed
In the first 25 days of November, at least 15 shooting incidents have been reported in Khulna city and district. Among them, miscreants opened fire in seven areas on 24 November alone. During this period, five people were killed by gunfire and another by sharp weapons. At least six others have been injured, including people hit by bullets.
A series of shootings on roads, at tea stalls and in front of businesses has sparked fear in Khulna. Ordinary people are also caught in the crossfire between rival groups of criminals over establishing local dominance, drug trade and extortion. Several attacks and acts of vandalism have also been reported at private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and restaurants over extortion demands.
In all, 81 people have been killed in Khulna as of 25 November this year.
Seven shooting incidents in a single day
Seven shooting incidents were reported in different parts of Khulna city on 24 November. Around 11:00 AM, fish trader Sayed Sikdar was targeted and shot at on Belayet Hossain Road. However, the shot missed. Sayed is reportedly a relative of Ashik, a top-tier criminal of the city.
At noon the same day, gunmen fired at the house of transport businessman Md Tutul in the fourth lane of Mohammadia Para in Lobonchora police station area. At around 3:15pm, shots were fired at Palanki Restaurant on Majid Sarani in Sonadanga over an extortion demand.
Around 6:30pm, three shots were fired at a tea stall in Sholua sluice gate area of Aranghata. An hour later, at around 7:30pm, three men riding a motorcycle fired two blank shots in front of the main gate of Sonali Jute Mill in Khanjahan Ali police station area. At around 9pm, gunmen fired at a house in front of West Tutpara Secondary School in Lobonchora. Later that night, Abdul Halim, a leader of Awami League (activities banned in the country), was killed in a shooting at Kalpataru Market in Daulatpur.
The series of shootings from morning to night on 24 November was followed by another incident on 25 November. Blank shots were fired at the house of NGO official Milton Baroi beside the Small Khalpar Janakalyan School in South Tutpara Christianpara in the city. The incident was allegedly triggered by his refusal to pay extortion money.
Attacks and shootings since the beginning of the month
On the first day of November, Humayun Kabir, joint convener of the Khulna city unit of Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal, was hacked to death at his business establishment in Rayermohal area of Aranghata police station in Khulna city.
The following day, on 2 November, police recovered the bodies of two young men who had been shot dead in Singher Char of Aichgati union in Rupsa. They were Mehedi Hasan and Rezaul Karim of Rajapur village. Police said both were members of a criminal group called ‘B Company’.
Three days after the bodies were recovered, on 5 November, fish enclosure businessman Tarikul Islam Sheikh was shot dead at a tea stall in Jora Bot Tola in the Amvitta-Ramakrishnapur area of Dumuria. He was the son of Abdus Salam Sheikh, convener of the BNP's Rangpur union unit.
On 8 November, Mashiur Rahman, an accounts officer at the Rupsa upazila education office, was shot in front of a tea stall in Mia Para in the city. He was buying food for his daughter when three men on a motorcycle fired at another person. The shots missed their intended target but hit Mashiur in the lower left rib.
On the night of 12 November, BNP leader Md Zakir Hossain was shot dead after gunmen entered a shop in Swalpobahirda village of Rupsa. On 17 November, fish enclosure businessman Solaiman Sheikh and rickshaw-van driver Md Khalek were injured in a shooting in Burir Bari area of Aranghata. On 21 November, Mafizur Rahman, a member of the conference preparation committee of Madhupur union BNP, was shot in North Mokampur of Terokhada. On 23 November, Khulna district Muktijoddha Sainik Dal general secretary Robiul Islam was abducted from Rajapur in Rupsa and injured in a machete attack.
Five victims had political affiliations
Among those killed or injured in the shootings and attacks, five had direct political affiliations. Three were killed and two were injured.
The three deceased were Humayun Kabir, joint convener of Khulna metropolitan Tanti Dal, Md Zakir Hossain, a BNP leader in Rupsa and Abdul Halim, former organising secretary of Awami League's ward 4 unit in Khulna city. Tarikul Islam Sheikh, who was also killed, was the son of Abdus Salam Sheikh, convener of the BNP's Rangpur union unit in Dumuria.
The two injured were Mafizur Rahman, a member of the conference preparation committee of Madhupur union BNP, and Robiul Islam, general secretary of Khulna district Muktijoddha Sainik Dal.
After the funeral of BNP leader Zakir Hossain on 13 November, Khulna City Corporation administrator Nazrul Islam Manju told journalists, "Khulna is now engulfed in terror. The killers are murdering people, extorting money and running a drug market. They are killing people who protest. So far, they have killed 8 to 10 of our leaders and activists. Several criminal groups in Khulna city have taken 1.4 million people hostage. This situation needs to end."
Attacks on healthcare facilities
Alongside the shootings, healthcare facilities in Khulna have also come under attack and vandalism over extortion demands.
On 7 November, five young men armed with Chinese axes attacked New Apollo Diagnostic and Consultation Centre at the PTI intersection on Khanjahan Ali Road in the city. They smashed the glass doors and windows, air-conditioning units, television, reception counter and furniture. A mobile phone belonging to an employee was also snatched. Patients and their relatives were present at the facility during the attack.
In protest against the attacks, vandalism and extortion, doctors, nurses and healthcare workers held a human chain at the Seven Roads intersection in the city on 10 November. The programme was organised under the banner of the Nationalist Doctors, Nurses, Officers and Employees. Meanwhile, 10 pharmacies in the Rupsa area were shut for three days out of fear of extortionists.
Arms recovered, but shootings continue
Law enforcement agencies have recovered firearms and ammunition at various times amid the series of shootings in Khulna.
According to Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP), 47 firearms were recovered in the metropolitan area in 2025. From 1 January to 31 October this year, 51 firearms and 378 bullets were recovered. Forty-eight cases were filed under the Arms Act in connection with the recoveries, and 81 people were arrested.
Meanwhile, district police recovered 32 firearms and 39 bullets as of 25 November. Twenty cases were filed in connection with the recoveries, with 34 people accused.
Intelligence officials said many of the firearms recovered in the city were similar in type and mostly manufactured in India. They said the weapons were functional and each cost between Tk18,000 and Tk25,000. They estimate that at least 300 illegal firearms are still in circulation in the city.
Arrests have also been made in several shooting incidents. A case was filed at Sonadanga police station over the shooting at Palanki Restaurant. On 25 November, police arrested two young men, Sakib Al Hasan and Ashik Hawlader, allegedly involved in the incident. Police said they were members of ‘B Company’.
Early the same day, police arrested listed top criminal Shahidul Islam Sizan and two associates over extortion and shooting incidents. A locally made shooter gun, four shotgun cartridges, 800 grams of cannabis, a walkie-talkie and its charger were seized from their rented house. The other two arrested were Habi Sattar and Naimur Rahman of Farid Molla's intersection in Tutpara.
Mohammad Shafiqul Islam, assistant commissioner of KMP, told Prothom Alo that Sizan was the prime accused in the murder of Tawhidul Islam at Mistripara Market on 22 October. He has 13 cases against him, including murder-related charges, at various KMP police stations. Habi Sattar and Naimur Rahman each have one case against them. They also face various allegations of extortion and criminal activities, he said.
81 killed in Khulna this year
From 1 January to 25 November this year, 41 people were killed in Khulna metropolitan area. According to KMP, 38 murder cases have been filed in connection with the killings. However, no case had been filed as of Wednesday over the killing of Abdul Halim, who was associated with the politics of the activities-banned Awami League.
Of the murder cases, 16 were related to drugs and territorial dominance, 13 to family violence and other related matters, one to extortion and eight to other causes. In one incident, three people were killed but a single murder case was filed. Police have submitted reports to court in seven cases so far. Of the remaining cases, 29 are being investigated by KMP and two by naval police.
Meanwhile, 40 people were killed in areas under district police jurisdiction as of 25 November this year. The total number of people killed in Khulna city and district stands at 81.