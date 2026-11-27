In the first 25 days of November, at least 15 shooting incidents have been reported in Khulna city and district. Among them, miscreants opened fire in seven areas on 24 November alone. During this period, five people were killed by gunfire and another by sharp weapons. At least six others have been injured, including people hit by bullets.

A series of shootings on roads, at tea stalls and in front of businesses has sparked fear in Khulna. Ordinary people are also caught in the crossfire between rival groups of criminals over establishing local dominance, drug trade and extortion. Several attacks and acts of vandalism have also been reported at private hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and restaurants over extortion demands.

In all, 81 people have been killed in Khulna as of 25 November this year.