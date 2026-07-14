HSC candidates protest outside Chattogram Education Board, chanting ‘fake, fake’ slogans

HSC examinees protesting in Chittagong demand the suspension of examinations under all education boards and the punishment of those responsible for mistakes in the exam question papers.

They began their protest in front of the main gate of the Chittagong Education Board in the Muradpur area of the city Today, Tuesday.

During this time, one side of the road in CDA Avenue was closed to traffic.

The protesting students said that many examinees in flood-affected areas of the country could not reach their exam centres due to water and disasters.