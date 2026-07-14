HSC candidates protest outside Chattogram Education Board, chanting ‘fake, fake’ slogans
HSC examinees protesting in Chittagong demand the suspension of examinations under all education boards and the punishment of those responsible for mistakes in the exam question papers.
They began their protest in front of the main gate of the Chittagong Education Board in the Muradpur area of the city Today, Tuesday.
During this time, one side of the road in CDA Avenue was closed to traffic.
The protesting students said that many examinees in flood-affected areas of the country could not reach their exam centres due to water and disasters.
Despite demands to change the exam dates in such circumstances, no attention was given. As a result, they were compelled to take to the streets.
They demanded that examinations be suspended not only in the Chittagong Board but nationwide.
They also stated in the programme that if their demands are not met, they will start a movement demanding the resignation of the Education Minister.
Mohammad Omair, a student participating in the movement, said, "Our demands are specific. We want the suspension of exams not just in one board, but in all boards. We want punishment for those involved in errors in the exam question papers. Many students' registration cards and admit cards were damaged by floodwater. Replacements for these must be issued promptly. "
At around 12 noon, it was observed that over two hundred students were protesting in front of the Education Board. They were seen chanting slogans like "Fake, Fake" while standing in front of the board. During this time, traffic from gate number 2 on the CDA Avenue road heading towards Bahaddarhat Lane was halted. As of 1: 15 pm, when this report was being written, traffic had not yet returned to normal.
Around 12: 30 pm, some students entered the Education Board premises. The Board Secretary, Mohammad Zahirul Haque, assured them of fulfilling their demands.
He told reporters that an inter-board committee would decide on the individuals involved in the question paper errors.
Immediate measures are being taken for damaged admit cards brought to the board due to floods.
Mohammad Zahidul Islam, the officer-in-charge of the Panchlaish police station, told reporters that law enforcement agencies were in a vigilant position at the scene.