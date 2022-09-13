Mother, son dies after eating pufferfish in Khulna

The deceased are Pori Begum, 60, and her son, Jahangir, 36, residents of Mathabhanga village in Batiaghata upazila.
Police said the poor family caught the fish from the Rupsha river and consumed it after cooking.
As they fell sick, neighbours took them to Khulna Medical College Hospital where Pari Begum was announced dead on arrival. Jahangir died later undergoing treatment.
Jahangir’s cousin Saidul, 35, who also consumed the fish is currently admitted in the hospital, said the physician on duty, Bidhan.
Md Enamul Haque, officer-in-charge of Labanchora police station stated that the family was probably unaware of the toxicity found in the fish.
The rate of poisoning due to pufferfish consumption is high in the country during monsoon as this is the time when they get ready for breeding.
In Bangladesh, two types of pufferfish are found in freshwater environment whereas at least 20 species are found in rivers.