Mother, son dies after eating pufferfish in Khulna

The deceased are Pori Begum, 60, and her son, Jahangir, 36, residents of Mathabhanga village in Batiaghata upazila.

Police said the poor family caught the fish from the Rupsha river and consumed it after cooking.

As they fell sick, neighbours took them to Khulna Medical College Hospital where Pari Begum was announced dead on arrival. Jahangir died later undergoing treatment.