5 members of a family found slaughtered in Kapasia, head of household absconding: Police
Five members of a family were found with their throats slit in Kapasia, Gazipur. The bodies were discovered early this morning, Saturday, at the house of Forkan Mia in Rautkona village of the upazila.
According to local residents, the bodies of three children, a woman and a young man were found lying on the floor of the house at dawn. As news spread, crowds gathered at the scene.
Gazipur additional superintendent of Police (Kapasia-Kaliganj Circle) Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident. He said police initially suspect that the head of the household, Forkan Mia, carried out the killings.
The man is accused of slitting the throats of his three children, wife and brother-in-law. He has been absconding since the incident, added the police officer.