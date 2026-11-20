Myanmar must repatriate the Rohingyas in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said on Friday, stressing that the verdict must not remain confined to paper but must be implemented.

Myanmar must take the necessary steps to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, he said.

The foreign minister made the remarks at a rally of Rohingyas at the football field of Camp 4 in Kutupalong, Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar, this morning.

The rally was organised a day after the ICJ ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the minority Rohingya community. At least 35,000 Rohingyas from different camps attended the gathering.