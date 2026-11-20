Rally at Ukhia refugee camp
Rohingyas must be repatriated to Myanmar as per verdict: Foreign Minister
The international community also has a responsibility to ensure the implementation of the ruling, he said, urging member states to work together to exert pressure on Myanmar and provide necessary support.
Myanmar must repatriate the Rohingyas in line with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruling, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman said on Friday, stressing that the verdict must not remain confined to paper but must be implemented.
Myanmar must take the necessary steps to ensure the safe, voluntary and dignified repatriation of the Rohingyas, he said.
The foreign minister made the remarks at a rally of Rohingyas at the football field of Camp 4 in Kutupalong, Ukhia, Cox’s Bazar, this morning.
The rally was organised a day after the ICJ ruled that Myanmar had committed genocide against the minority Rohingya community. At least 35,000 Rohingyas from different camps attended the gathering.
Addressing the Rohingyas, president of the UN General Assembly Khalilur Rahman said, “I have come to the camp today (Friday) on a special day, at a historic moment. Yesterday, the International Court of Justice ruled that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya community. For the first time in the history of this court, a country has been identified as having committed genocide," he said.
The Rohingyas applauded and chanted slogans in support of his remarks.
Referring to the atrocities committed against the Rohingyas in 2017, the foreign minister said the court has recognised the Rohingyas as a distinct ethnic group with ties to Myanmar spanning generations. The ruling is also significant in recognising their identity and history, he said.
Khalilur Rahman further said no verdict can bring back those killed or heal all the wounds. However, recognition of the truth marks the beginning of justice, he said, adding that the ruling reflects the Rohingyas' long-standing experiences and testimonies in the international judicial process.
The international community also has a responsibility to ensure the implementation of the ruling, he said, urging member states to work together to exert pressure on Myanmar and provide necessary support.
Speaking on repatriation, the foreign minister said the Rohingyas have repeatedly expressed their desire to return to their homeland. However, no one should be sent back to danger.
Safe and sustainable repatriation requires genuine protection, freedom from discrimination, freedom of movement and the opportunity to participate in decisions about their future, he said.
Khalilur Rahman also said the right to citizenship is also part of protection against discrimination and persecution. The Rohingyas' own views and aspirations must be given the highest priority in the repatriation process.
Myanmar must also ensure access for the United Nations to guarantee accountability and justice, he added. Humanitarian assistance must continue in the refugee camps until repatriation is ensured.
The foreign minister further said money can not bring back lives or fill the void left by the loss of loved ones. However, appropriate compensation can help survivors regain a sense of security and hope. The aspirations of women and young people must also be prioritised, he said.
Promising to convey the Rohingyas' voices and aspirations to all 193 member states of the United Nations in New York, Khalilur Rahman said the verdict has been delivered, the responsibility now is to ensure justice is established in the camps and in the Rohingyas' villages in Rakhine.
Rohingya leaders at the rally urged Khalilur Rahman to help them return home. Rohingya leaders Mozammel Haque and Mohammad Alam said, no more life in the camps and that they want to return to Arakan (Rakhine).
Khin Maung, president of the Rohingya civic organisation UCR, said they are grateful to the UN leader for directly hearing about their suffering and aspirations for repatriation.
"We do not want to remain in the camps indefinitely. We want to return home and have security, citizenship and basic rights," he said.
Rohingya youth rights activist Mujibur Rahman said they have waited for justice for many years. The ICJ ruling gave them hope but a verdict alone is not enough, he said, adding that those responsible for their persecution must be held accountable.
UCR's former president Syed Ullah said, “We are grateful to Bangladesh for providing shelter to a large number of Rohingyas. Security, citizenship and freedom of movement must be ensured before we return to Myanmar.”
Rohingyas relieved, grateful over ruling
Rohingyas from different camps began arriving at the football field of Camp 4 in groups from 8am. By around 9am, the field was packed. The rally began at 9:30am. Rohingya leaders welcomed the foreign minister upon his arrival. Participants displayed placards and banners carrying various demands.
Mohammad Zubair, president of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, said the ruling has fulfilled a long-standing demand of the Rohingyas. It has provided international recognition of the scale of persecution and genocide carried out by Myanmar's military against the community, he said.
Speaking to journalists after visiting the refugee camp, the foreign minister said coordinated efforts are needed to implement the ICJ ruling on the genocide committed against the Rohingya community.
He said the ruling is final and binding and clearly outlines what needed to be done. All relevant parties must now play an effective role in implementing it, he added.
Khalilur Rahman further said the crisis is not merely a problem for the Rohingyas or Bangladesh but for the entire world. The international community must work together to find a lasting solution, he said.
Carol Flore-Smereczniak, the UN interim resident coordinator and Mohammad Mizanur Rahman, refugee relief and repatriation commissioner (RRRC) and additional secretary were also present at the rally.
The foreign minister later toured the camp and spoke with Rohingyas. It was his first visit to a Rohingya refugee camp since assuming the presidency of the UN General Assembly. During the visit, he heard about the community's prolonged suffering, insecurity, humanitarian crisis and aspirations to return to their homeland.