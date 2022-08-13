10 hurt as 'BCL attack' Student Union’s human chain

“BCL activists led by the college BCL’s Joint Convener Shimul Sarder, Royal Debnath and Md Kaiyum prevented the college students from joining our program. At one stage, they assaulted us with sticks and steel pipes. Besides beating us, they also took away some of our mobile phone sets,” said Himel.
Denying the allegations, BCL leader Shimul said that no one attacked the BSU activists.
“They were trying to create anarchy in the name of a human chain. A fist-fight took place when we tried to disperse them, nothing else,” Shimul said.
Abdur Razzak, officer-in-charge (OC) of Boalkhali police station, said although a heated argument ensued between the two groups, nothing like an attack occurred.
“The situation is normal now. Police members have been deployed to thwart any untoward situation,” the OC said.