10 hurt as 'BCL attack' Student Union’s human chain

Ten people were injured as some activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) allegedly attacked the human chain of the Bangladesh Students’ Union on Sir Ashutosh Government College premises in Chattogram’s Boalkhali upazila.

Yasin Arafat, Joint Convener of Boalkhali upazila unit of BSU, said that followers of BCL leader Shimul Sarder attacked them while they were demanding end of multipronged crises that the college is facing.

Himel Chowdhury, Convener of the college unit of BSU, said they had formed the human chain protesting some longstanding issues including the quality of education and shortage of academic buildings.