Disciplinary action against absent police officers: Home adviser
Home affairs adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has expressed a firm stance on police officers absent from duty between 1 August and 17 September.
He made the remark following the closing parade of the 40th BCS (Ansar) cadre officers and the 25th batch (male) recruit sepoy basic training at the Bangladesh Ansar and VDP Academy in Safipur, Gazipur.
“Those who have not returned to duty will not be allowed back, and we are taking both disciplinary and legal actions against them,” he said, clarifying that the number of absent police officers is small.
He added that most of these officers are involved in misconduct and urged for collective efforts to bring them to justice.
187 police officers absent from duty
The police on Tuesday disclosed that 187 officers have been absent from duty between August 1 and September 17, 2024.
This includes one deputy inspector general (DIG), seven additional deputy inspector generals (ADIGs), two superintendents of police (SPs), and officers of various other ranks.
Of these absentees, 96 are on extended leave, 49 are absent without leave (AWOL), three have voluntarily resigned, and 39 are absent for other reasons.