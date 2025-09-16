Expatriate's wife, their son hacked to death in Bogura

Unidentified assailants hacked to death an expatriate's wife and their college-going son in the village of Bot-tola in Sadullapur, Shibganj upazila of Bogura.

Police recovered their bodies from their home on Tuesday morning.

The victims are Rani Begum, 40, wife of expatriate Idris Ali of the same village, and their son Imran Hossain, 18. Imran was a first-year HSC student at Fakir Uddin School and College in Bogura town.

According to the police and family members, Rani Begum lived at home with her son.