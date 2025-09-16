Expatriate's wife, their son hacked to death in Bogura
Unidentified assailants hacked to death an expatriate's wife and their college-going son in the village of Bot-tola in Sadullapur, Shibganj upazila of Bogura.
Police recovered their bodies from their home on Tuesday morning.
The victims are Rani Begum, 40, wife of expatriate Idris Ali of the same village, and their son Imran Hossain, 18. Imran was a first-year HSC student at Fakir Uddin School and College in Bogura town.
According to the police and family members, Rani Begum lived at home with her son.
She went to sleep in one room after dinner on Monday night while her son Imran slept in the adjacent room. The next morning, relatives found Rani Begum’s bloodied body lying on the veranda. Imran’s body was found in another room.
Upon receiving the news, police arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies, later sending them to the morgue at Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College for autopsy.
Shibganj police station's investigation officer Abdus Sukur said that initial evidence suggests the mother and son were hacked to death sometime during the night.
However, the motive behind the killings is still unknown. A motorcycle was also reported missing from the house. The matter is under investigation, and legal action will be taken accordingly.