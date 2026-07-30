Nila Rakhine who to get her Phd now in US after university admission struggle
Cox's Bazar's Nilawan Rakhine was accepted to PhD programmes at three universities in the United States. She has chosen Clemson University after receiving a full scholarship. Her father worked as a tailor. She funded her own education by working at a clinic. She gained admission to the University of Chittagong while working there. She now dreams of returning to Bangladesh to contribute, particularly to the advancement of education.
Nilawan Rakhine, from Cox's Bazar, studied in the 2016–17 academic session at the Department of Pali at the University of Chittagong. Her applications for PhD studies have been accepted by three universities in the United States.
She ultimately chose Clemson University, where she secured a fully funded five-year PhD scholarship. Her research will focus on education, particularly teaching and learning.
She is scheduled to leave for the United States on 1 August. After completing her PhD, she hopes to apply the knowledge and experience she gains to improving Bangladesh's education system.
Nila completed her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) at Cox's Bazar Government Girls' High School before completing her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) at Cox's Bazar Government Women's College.
She faced financial hardship from an early age. Her father, Mongphruthen Rakhine, worked as a tailor and was the sole breadwinner for their four-member family.
Because of financial constraints, she could not afford university admission coaching. While preparing for the university entrance examinations, Nila worked at a pathology clinic, where she earned around Tk 4,000 a month.
She contributed part of her income to support her family and saved the remainder to cover her university admission expenses.
Recalling those challenging years, Nila said, "From an early age, I had to listen to many discouraging remarks. One of our relatives told my mother, 'What is the point of educating your daughter so much? In the end, she will only look after a family.' Those words hurt me. However, I have always believed that, no matter what people say, you should answer them through your work. That belief has always inspired me to move forward."
Nila developed an interest in Buddhist religious studies during her childhood. Inspired by that interest, she enrolled in the Department of Pali at the University of Chittagong.
She graduated with a CGPA of 3.45 and after that she completed her Master's degree at Asian University, graduating with a CGPA of 3.52.
She has always enjoyed teaching. Alongside private tutoring, she taught as a volunteer, produced educational videos, and delivered online lessons to students in Myanmar. These experiences inspired her to pursue research in the field of education.
Nila did not begin preparing for a PhD overnight. She spent years building her research credentials by engaging with various organisations, acquiring new skills, and gaining diverse professional experience.
From an early age, I had to listen to many discouraging remarks. One of our relatives told my mother, 'What is the point of educating your daughter so much? In the end, she will only look after a family.' Those words hurt me. However, I have always believed that, no matter what people say, you should answer them through your work. That belief has always inspired me to move forward.Nilawan rakhine, Phd student
During her time at university, she actively participated in several organisations, including the Bangladesh Rakhaing Students' Association, Angon, and Rendezvous Shilpigosthi. Through these organisations, she developed leadership, communication, and teamwork skills.
Nila married while pursuing her Master's degree. Her husband is Ni J Rakhine. Reflecting on his support, she said, "My husband has inspired me throughout my entire journey. After our marriage, it was not easy to continue my studies and build my career while living in a joint family. However, with the encouragement of my husband and my father, I never lost sight of my goal."
While in the final semester of her Master's programme, Nila began working as a teacher trainer on a UNICEF project. She later served as a teacher trainer on several initiatives jointly undertaken by UNICEF and the Asian University for Women.
She also worked as an English instructor and content creator at the online learning platform 10 Minute School. In addition, she founded “Chaaloong Academy” to help ensure the educational rights of children from her own community. The academy provides mother tongue-based education.
Nila had dreamed of pursuing higher education in the United States since childhood. Her interest in the English language first inspired that ambition.
Throughout her journey, her husband, Ni J Rakhine, remained her greatest mentor and source of guidance. He encouraged and supported her at every stage of the application process.
Because of financial constraints, Nilawan Rakhine could not afford university admission coaching. While preparing for the university entrance examinations, she worked at a pathology clinic, where she earned around Tk 4,000 a month. Nila contributed part of her income to support her family and saved the remainder to cover her university admission expenses.
Her efforts eventually brought success. She secured fully funded PhD offers in Teaching and Learning at Clemson University and in Curriculum and Instruction at Indiana University.
She also received acceptance to the PhD programme in Curriculum and Instruction at Kent State University. However, the university asked her to apply for a tuition fee waiver to secure full financial support.
Although Nila is preparing to begin a new chapter of higher education in the United States, she does not want to lose sight of her roots. She believes that the knowledge she gains through research will one day contribute to improving Bangladesh's education system.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Nilawan Rakhine said, "I am leaving my country with the dream of returning to serve it. After completing my PhD, I want to come back to Bangladesh and work to improve the education system. In particular, I hope to expand access to quality education for indigenous students and girls. As a member of an indigenous community myself, I understand the challenges they face. I also want to ensure that, in the future, no girl has to give up her dreams simply because she is a girl."