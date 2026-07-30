Nila Rakhine who to get her Phd now in US after university admission struggle

Nilawan Rakhine, from Cox's Bazar, studied in the 2016–17 academic session at the Department of Pali at the University of Chittagong. Her applications for PhD studies have been accepted by three universities in the United States.

She ultimately chose Clemson University, where she secured a fully funded five-year PhD scholarship. Her research will focus on education, particularly teaching and learning.

She is scheduled to leave for the United States on 1 August. After completing her PhD, she hopes to apply the knowledge and experience she gains to improving Bangladesh's education system.

Nila completed her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) at Cox's Bazar Government Girls' High School before completing her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) at Cox's Bazar Government Women's College.

She faced financial hardship from an early age. Her father, Mongphruthen Rakhine, worked as a tailor and was the sole breadwinner for their four-member family.

Because of financial constraints, she could not afford university admission coaching. While preparing for the university entrance examinations, Nila worked at a pathology clinic, where she earned around Tk 4,000 a month.

She contributed part of her income to support her family and saved the remainder to cover her university admission expenses.