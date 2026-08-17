Faulty designs leave future of eight bridges in Jashore uncertain

Eight bridges under construction over four rivers in three upazilas of Jashore are much lower than the required height. A bridge, according to a gazette of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA), must have at least 15 feet of clearance between the river’s highest water level and its girders (load-bearing structures).

However, the clearance between the girders and the water level of these bridges is six feet in some places and eight feet in others.

The construction of the bridges began in 2018–19, when the Awami League (whose activities are now banned) was in power. At the time, the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) began construction of the bridges in Jashore Sadar, Monirampur and Sharsha upazilas. The estimated construction cost of the eight bridges was Tk 417.1 million.

After construction began, the designs of all eight bridges were found to be faulty. A clearance from the BIWTA is required to construct a bridge over a river. However, the LGED did not obtain such clearance for the construction of these eight bridges.

BIWTA officials then sent several letters to the LGED asking the latter to follow the proper procedures for bridge construction. Despite receiving those letters, the LGED continued the construction work. Subsequently, BIWTA filed a written complaint with Kotwali police station in Jashore.