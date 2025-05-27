Top terrorist Subrata Bain arrested in Kushtia
Notorious top terrorist Subrata Bain is arrested in a joint operation by law enforcement agencies in Kushtia town.
Along with him, eight others, including another listed terrorist Molla Masud, have also been detained.
A law enforcement agency source confirmed the arrest to Prothom Alo around 3:15pm on Tuesday.
The operation was conducted between 5:00 am and 8:00 am at a house located next to the Sonar Bangla Mosque in the Kalishankarpur area of Kushtia town.
Apart from the arrests, five firearms and 10 magazines were recovered in the operation.
Subrata Bain was a leading figure in the capital’s crime world during the 1990s.
He was frequently reported to be linked to crimes such as tender manipulation, extortion, and gang dominance. There were numerous incidents of murder and assaults associated with him.