Top terrorist Subrata Bain arrested in Kushtia

The operation was conducted between 5:00 am and 8:00 am at a house located next to the Sonar Bangla Mosque in the Kalishankarpur area of Kushtia town.

Apart from the arrests, five firearms and 10 magazines were recovered in the operation.

Subrata Bain was a leading figure in the capital’s crime world during the 1990s.

He was frequently reported to be linked to crimes such as tender manipulation, extortion, and gang dominance. There were numerous incidents of murder and assaults associated with him.