Govt declares three areas in Barishal as ‘silent zones’

On Thursday, the DoE launched a campaign in the three areas under a coordinated and participatory project to control sound pollution.
According to the Noise Pollution (Control) Rules 2006, no horn should be allowed in a silent zone.
People can suffer from noise-induced hearing loss, and an exposure to loud noise can cause high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disturbances and stress.
Rafiqul Alam, coordinator of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon (BAPA), who took part in the campaign, said, “Initiatives have been taken to make people aware of the impacts of noise pollution in the first phase, and strict action will be taken against those involved in violating the law in the second phase.”
Those who will violate the law for the first time will be fined with Tk 5,000 and they will face six months’ jail and Tk 10,000 fine as penalty for its violation for the second time, said Tota Mia, assistant director of Barishal DoE.