'Grabbing land' worth Tk 250m behind dispute

Monaf Sikder, former vice-president of Cox's Bazar district Chhatra League, was shot following a dispute over grabbing land worth around Tk 250 million (25 crore) in a dry fish market near the beach, according to a local source.

Relatives of Monaf alleged that Mujibur Rahman, mayor of Cox’s Bazar pourashava (municipality) and general secretary of district unit Awami League, is trying to grab the land.

They also claimed that Monaf was shot at the mayor's order after he failed to occupy the land. A case of attempt to murder has been filed against the mayor in connection with this incident.

The leaders and activists of the ruling party almost brought the city to a standstill from the evening to 9.30pm on Sunday demanding the withdrawal of the case filed against the mayor.

On the following day, the councillors, officials and employees of the municipality went on a strike from the morning to 2.00pm, which caused more miseries to the people. These incidents spread panic among the tourists and the people of the city. However, the situation in the city is normal now.