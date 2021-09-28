'Granddaughter was holding my hand, all of a sudden she fell into drain'

“I can't convince myself in any way. Granddaughter was holding my hand. All of a sudden she fell into a drain. I jumped into the drain instantly. My son did too. But we couldn’t protect her.”

Septuagenarian Haji Jamal burst into tear when he was describing how the tragedy unfolded. He then started wailing for her granddaughter Seherin Mahbub Sadia. His tears also touched others in the room. Some of them were also crying and some were sobbing.

Nineteen-year-old Seherin Mahbub Sadia, daughter of expatriate Mohammad Ali, a student of computer science and engineering at International Islamic University Chittagong (IIUC), fell into a drain in Agrabad area of Chattogram city around 10:00pm on Monday. Her body was recovered around 3:00am on Tuesday. She was buried in Boropole area of the city’s Halishahar area on Tuesday morning.