Fire set to signboard of Grameen Bank branch in Bogura

A signboard at the main gate of a Grameen Bank branch in Garidaha union of Sherpur upazila in Bogura was set on fire. The incident occurred on Saturday night.

According to police information, two individuals carried out the act between 3:00 am and 4:00 am. Until 2:00 pm today, Sunday, no written complaint had been filed with the station.

The branch is located next to the Garidaha union bus stand on the Dhaka–Bogura highway. Local residents learned about the incident after a video of the arson spread on social media. After watching the video, many people gathered at the scene.