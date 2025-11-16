Fire set to signboard of Grameen Bank branch in Bogura
A signboard at the main gate of a Grameen Bank branch in Garidaha union of Sherpur upazila in Bogura was set on fire. The incident occurred on Saturday night.
According to police information, two individuals carried out the act between 3:00 am and 4:00 am. Until 2:00 pm today, Sunday, no written complaint had been filed with the station.
The branch is located next to the Garidaha union bus stand on the Dhaka–Bogura highway. Local residents learned about the incident after a video of the arson spread on social media. After watching the video, many people gathered at the scene.
Rabiul Islam, the branch manager of Grameen Bank, said he saw the burnt signboard this morning. He lives on the second floor of the office. There is no CCTV at the office. He has seen the video circulating on social media.
Sherpur police station officer-in-charge SM Moinuddin said two empty plastic bottles were recovered from the scene. They are suspected to have been used to carry flammable substances. The police visited the spot after the video circulated on social media. The bank has not yet filed a complaint. Legal action will be taken if a complaint is submitted.