NCP labour wing central leader shot in Khulna

A central leader of the labour wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Md Motaleb Shikder, 42, was shot in Khulna around 11:45 am today, Monday. The incident took place at a house in the Sonadanga area of the city.

Saif Newaz, an organiser of the NCP’s Khulna metropolitan unit, told Prothom Alo that Motaleb Shikder is a central organiser of the party’s labour body, Jatiya Sramik Shakti, and the divisional convener for the body in Khulna.

A divisional labour rally of the party was due to be held in Khulna soon, and he had been working on preparations for that.