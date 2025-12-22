NCP labour wing central leader shot in Khulna
A central leader of the labour wing of the National Citizen Party (NCP), Md Motaleb Shikder, 42, was shot in Khulna around 11:45 am today, Monday. The incident took place at a house in the Sonadanga area of the city.
Saif Newaz, an organiser of the NCP’s Khulna metropolitan unit, told Prothom Alo that Motaleb Shikder is a central organiser of the party’s labour body, Jatiya Sramik Shakti, and the divisional convener for the body in Khulna.
A divisional labour rally of the party was due to be held in Khulna soon, and he had been working on preparations for that.
Sonadanga police station inspector (investigation) Animesh Mondal confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.
The inspector said that after miscreants shot a man named Motaleb, people at the scene first took him to Khulna Medical College Hospital. He was later taken to City Diagnostic Centre for a CT scan of his skull.
According to the police, the shooting took place inside a house behind Gazi Medical College Hospital in the Sonadanga area of the city. The incident is under investigation.