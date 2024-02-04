14 border guards of Myanmar flee and take shelter in Bangladesh
Fourteen members of the Border Guard Police (BGP) from Myanmar have fled and taken refuge in Bangladesh, amid clashes with the insurgent Arakan Army on the other side of the border in Naikhongchari of Bandarban.
A Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) source confirmed the development to Prothom Alo on Sunday, saying that the BGP men surrendered their arms and ammunition to the BGB.
The BGB Battalion-38 is expected to hold a press briefing in this regard sometime later.
The firings, which commenced on Saturday night, continued on the Myanmar side of Ghumdhum border until the filing of this report around 12:00 pm on Sunday.
A man in Tumbru sustained injuries in gunshots from the Myanmar side, while a house in Bainshphandi caught fire in shelling.