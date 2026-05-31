Youth beat dead in Noakhali; homes of suspects attacked, set ablaze

According to police and local residents, Jubayer Hossain alias Rakib was attacked with iron rods by assailants in the Prak-Munshirhat area at around 9:00 pm on Saturday. He sustained severe injuries to his head and other parts of his body. His brother, Rimon, was also assaulted when he tried to intervene. Rakib was taken to Noakhali General Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.

In the aftermath of the killing, angry relatives and local residents launched attacks on the homes of several individuals in the Swarnapara area, including those identified locally as Montaz Member, goldsmith Rafiqullah, Parveen Akter and Mamun at around 11:00 am today.

Attackers vandalised, looted and then set fire to at least eight structures, including residential houses and kitchens.