Gunfire opened aiming vehicle of Satkania UP chairman

The injured persons are – Abbas Uddin, 32, Kamrul Islam, 40, and Abu Tayeb, 50. The injured were taken to the upazila health complex from there they were shifted to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.
Local people and witnesses said Farhad Uddin was elected as the councillor of ward no.6 of Kanchana union in the seventh phase of UP polls on Monday. He defeated Ramzan Ali’s brother-in-law Abu Tayeb in that ward.
Following the polls, Farhad Uddin along with 40-50 of his followers went near Abu Tayeb's house and started chanting provocative slogans and passed derogatory comments on Tuesday.
They further said Tayeb’s wife informed Ramzan Ali about the incident. Hearing that, Ramzan Ali went to the spot in a vehicle in the evening. His vehicle came under attack by miscreants led by Farhad while returning from there. After that, the miscreants attacked the house of Tayeb and opened gunfire, leaving three people injured.
Additional police super of Satkania circle, Md Shibli Noman and officer-in-charge (OC) of Satkania police station, Abdul Jalial visited the spot.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Kanchana UP chairman Ramzan Ali said, “As soon as I reached near the Anwarul Ulum Madrasah, Farhad and his followers opened gunfire aiming my vehicle. I stepped out of the vehicle and took shelter in a graveyard nearby. Later, they vandalised my brother-in-law’s house and opened fire there as well.”
Pressed on about the allegations, Mohammad Rifat, younger brother of Farhad Hossain told Prothom Alo, “My brother was not involved in any of those incidents. It was the people of Ramzan Ali who carried out the attacks. And now they are blaming us.”
Residential medical officer (RMO) of Satkania Upazila Health Complex, ATM Manjur Morshed told Prothom Alo, “Three injured people, including two with bullet wounds, were brought to the hospital last night. After initial treatment, they were sent to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.”
OC Abdul Jalil said that the police have already arrested councillor Farhad Uddin. Police are trying to detain the others involved in this incident.