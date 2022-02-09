Gunfire opened aiming vehicle of Satkania UP chairman

Miscreants have opened gunfire at the vehicle of Ramzan Ali, chairman of Kanchana union parishad (UP) in Satkania upazila of Chattogram. Police have arrested Farhad Uddin, the newly elected councillor of ward no.6 of the UP, in connection with the incident.

The miscreants also attacked the house of Ramzan Ali’s brother-in-law. Three people were injured in the incident. Two of them have bullet wounds.

The incidents took place near the Anwarul Ulum Madrasah in Kanchana on Tuesday afternoon.