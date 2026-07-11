Bandarban tourist sites to remain closed until 15 July
The restriction on tourist travel in Bandarban has been extended due to natural disasters. All tourist destinations in the district will remain closed until July 15. At the same time, the district administration has also imposed a ban on tourist travel.
The announcement was made in an emergency public notice issued on Friday afternoon by Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Saniul Ferdous.
Earlier, the restriction on tourist travel had been in effect until Friday.
In the emergency public notice, Deputy Commissioner Saniul Ferdous stated that recent heavy rainfall in Bandarban has raised concerns over possible disruptions to communication systems in different parts of the district.
Considering the prevailing situation and the risk of possible disasters, the validity of the emergency public notice issued on 9 July has been extended until 15 July, it added.
During this period, all tourist destinations, waterfalls, hill trails, waterways, remote areas and other high-risk locations in the district will remain closed to tourists and the general public.