Shop owner arrested with ‘voting seals’, BNP, Jamaat hold press briefings

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami candidates have held separate press briefings following the arrest of a man in possession of six illegal voting seals, allegedly intended for use in the Lakshmipur-3 (Sadar) constituency election, trading accusations over the incident.

At the press briefings held on Tuesday night, the BNP candidate claimed that the arrested individual was a Jamaat activist.

The Jamaat candidate, however, rejected the allegation and demanded a proper and impartial investigation into the matter.