“We are monitoring you all the time”: Journo receives death threat letter in the name of ‘Touhidi Janata’

The letter said, “...Remember, we have a lot of information about you. Although your name on Facebook is Hasan Imam Rubel, your official name is Md Hasan Imam Ibn Habib. We are always monitoring your movements. When you are in the country, we also keep track of where you stay and what you do in Dhaka. So, be careful. Sender: Touhidi Janata.”

Mohammad Zahedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bheramara police station, told Prothom Alo that Hasan Imam had filed a GD and that the matter was being taken seriously.

“We have also spoken to him. He left for Dhaka on Wednesday. He has worked for various media outlets in the country and currently lives abroad with his family. He will return abroad next month. We have advised him to move cautiously and inform the local police,” the OC said.