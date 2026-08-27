“We are monitoring you all the time”: Journo receives death threat letter in the name of ‘Touhidi Janata’
A Bangladeshi journalist living abroad has allegedly received death threats in Kushtia’s Bheramara, with a letter issued in the name of ‘Touhidi Janata’ warning him to stop writing.
Journalist Hasan Imam Ibn Habib filed a general diary (GD) with Bheramara police station on Wednesday over the threat.
In the GD, Hasan Imam stated that a letter in the name of ‘Touhidi Janata’ was left inside an ordinary envelope pushed under the main gate of his house in Hirimdia village of Bheramara early Wednesday. The letter expressed anger and dissatisfaction over several of his Facebook posts, comments and writings. At the same time, it warned him to stop these writings and threatened him with death otherwise.
Hasan Imam said the letter contained personal information and details about various matters concerning him. It also claimed that his movements are being monitored. He said the statements had left him seriously concerned about his safety.
However, he said he was unsure who had sent the letter. Rather than directly accusing any individual, organisation or group, he requested the law enforcement that the source of the letter and those responsible be identified and legal action taken against them.
Hasan Imam told journalists that he had returned to his village home with his family after a long time. Early Wednesday, someone left the letter in an ordinary envelope under the main gate. He informed the authorities and filed a GD, calling for an investigation to identify the source of the threat and those involved.
The letter said, “...Remember, we have a lot of information about you. Although your name on Facebook is Hasan Imam Rubel, your official name is Md Hasan Imam Ibn Habib. We are always monitoring your movements. When you are in the country, we also keep track of where you stay and what you do in Dhaka. So, be careful. Sender: Touhidi Janata.”
Mohammad Zahedur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Bheramara police station, told Prothom Alo that Hasan Imam had filed a GD and that the matter was being taken seriously.
“We have also spoken to him. He left for Dhaka on Wednesday. He has worked for various media outlets in the country and currently lives abroad with his family. He will return abroad next month. We have advised him to move cautiously and inform the local police,” the OC said.