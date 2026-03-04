Islamic University teacher stabbed to death

Assistant professor Asma Sadia Runa, head of the Social Welfare Department was killed in successive stabbings at Islamic University, Kushtia.

At the same time, Fazlur Rahman, a staff member of the Political Science Department, was rescued in a critical condition.

The incident took place in the Social Welfare Department of the Faculty of Theology and Islami Studies on campus at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday. Hosen Imam, resident medical officer of Kushtia General Hospital, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.