Islamic University teacher stabbed to death
Assistant professor Asma Sadia Runa, head of the Social Welfare Department was killed in successive stabbings at Islamic University, Kushtia.
At the same time, Fazlur Rahman, a staff member of the Political Science Department, was rescued in a critical condition.
The incident took place in the Social Welfare Department of the Faculty of Theology and Islami Studies on campus at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday. Hosen Imam, resident medical officer of Kushtia General Hospital, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
RMO Hosen Imam said that the teacher was alive when brought to the hospital’s emergency department. However, she succumbed to her injuries immediately after treatment began in the ward. She had suffered successive blows to the head and died from excessive blood loss. Another male victim was brought in, whose condition remains critical and is being treated.
Mohammad Jasim Uddin, superintendent of police, Kushtia, told Prothom Alo that it was a very tragic incident and confirmed that the teacher had died.