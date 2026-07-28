Decomposed body of elderly man found at home as wife and 3 sons live abroad
Abdur Rahman, 65, lived alone in his village home in Chandanaish, Chattogram while his wife and three sons reside in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Yesterday, Monday, his sons were unable to reach him by phone. In the afternoon, his younger son's wife came to check in from her parents' house and found the door closed. With the help of locals, when the door was opened, Abdur Rahman's decomposed body was found lying on the bed.
Abdur Rahman, son of Mia Sowdagar from Nagarpara village in Shatbaria union of Chandanaish Upazila, also lived in Dubai.
He came back to the country one and a half years ago and hadn’t returned since. He lived alone at home and cooked his own meals. He was last seen at a tea shop in the village last Friday. His body was found yesterday. With the help of the local Gausia Committee's humanitarian team, his body was sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital for an autopsy after being recovered by the police.
The police stated that it is presumed Abdur Rahman died three to four days ago. His body was decomposing, insects had infested it, and there was a strong odor. The face was also disfigured, according to police and eyewitnesses.
The police mentioned that Abdur Rahman’s wife, three sons, and eldest son's wife all reside in Dubai. His wife is undergoing medical treatment there due to an accident.
Solaiman Farooqi, former vice-chairman of Chandanaish Upazila Parishad, said Abdur Rahman mostly moved around alone in the area and did not have much interaction with others.
Chandanaish Police Station's Inspector (Investigation) Riton Mia told Prothom Alo that after receiving the news, they arrived at the scene around 6 PM yesterday and found insects on the face and eyes of the body, with the skin of both hands peeled off. The odor was unbearable. It is presumed he died several days ago.
Referring to local residents, Riton Mia said that last Friday evening, he was seen drinking tea at a tea shop near his house. He hadn't been seen outside since then.
Neighbours reported that Abdur Rahman’s middle son got married last January at their Chandanaish home. After the wedding, the entire family returned to Dubai, but Abdur Rahman did not. The middle son’s wife stays at her parents’ house in Dohazari and occasionally visits her father-in-law. She found him dead when she came to check on Monday.
Inspector Riton Mia said that the younger son's wife informed the police that the sons in Dubai repeatedly tried to call their father but couldn’t reach him.
When she came to check on Monday, the middle son's wife found her father-in-law's body.
Whether he suffered a stroke will be known once the autopsy report is available.