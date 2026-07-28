Decomposed body of elderly man found at home as wife and 3 sons live abroad

Abdur Rahman, 65, lived alone in his village home in Chandanaish, Chattogram while his wife and three sons reside in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Yesterday, Monday, his sons were unable to reach him by phone. In the afternoon, his younger son's wife came to check in from her parents' house and found the door closed. With the help of locals, when the door was opened, Abdur Rahman's decomposed body was found lying on the bed.

Abdur Rahman, son of Mia Sowdagar from Nagarpara village in Shatbaria union of Chandanaish Upazila, also lived in Dubai.