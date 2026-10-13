CUET vice-chancellor confined to office for nearly 15 hours

Professor Sheikh Shariful Alam, vice-chancellor of Chittagong University of Engineering and Technology (CUET), has been confined to his office for nearly 15 hours.

Students demanding the reinstatement of former vice-chancellor Professor Abu Sadaat Muhammad Sayem locked the main gate of the administrative building at around 12:30 pm on Monday, trapping him inside. At a press conference in the evening, the protesters demanded the current vice-chancellor’s resignation.

At 3:00 am on Tuesday, as this report was being written, students were still gathered in front of the administrative building. At around 1:30 am, reports emerged that someone inside the building had fallen ill.

Md Abdullah, a physician at CUET’s medical centre, went to the building, accompanied by journalists who also entered.