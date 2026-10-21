Bullet found inside skull of slain Jubo Dal leader: Police

A bullet was found inside the skull of Shaker Hossain (39), a Jubo Dal leader who was killed at the counter of Royal Paribahan at the central bus terminal of Magura municipality.

Multiple sources from the medical team and police confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon after the autopsy. Physicians initially believe that he died from a gunshot wound.

Regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police in Magura Thandar Khairul Hasan said the autopsy had been completed at Magura 250-bed Hospital. The physicians concerned had informed them that a bullet was found inside the skull. They initially suspected that he had died from a gunshot wound. The cause of death would be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report.