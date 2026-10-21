Killed at bus counter
Bullet found inside skull of slain Jubo Dal leader: Police
A bullet was found inside the skull of Shaker Hossain (39), a Jubo Dal leader who was killed at the counter of Royal Paribahan at the central bus terminal of Magura municipality.
Multiple sources from the medical team and police confirmed the information on Wednesday afternoon after the autopsy. Physicians initially believe that he died from a gunshot wound.
Regarding the matter, Additional Superintendent of Police in Magura Thandar Khairul Hasan said the autopsy had been completed at Magura 250-bed Hospital. The physicians concerned had informed them that a bullet was found inside the skull. They initially suspected that he had died from a gunshot wound. The cause of death would be confirmed after receiving the autopsy report.
Shaker Hossain was the senior joint convener of Magura municipal Jubo Dal. He worked as a counter manager. He was the son of the late Kutubuddin of Beparipara in Parnanduali, Magura municipality.
Shaker Hossain was found unconscious at the Royal Paribahan counter at Parnanduali bus terminal around 5:30am today. He was taken to hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
Initially, his family members believed that he had died of an illness and took his body home. While preparing to bathe the body, they noticed an injury mark on the back of his head and informed the police. The body was subsequently taken to the hospital for an autopsy.
Gunshots heard on CCTV audio
Police sources said a CCTV camera installed by the district police was positioned at the entrance to the bus terminal. Its audio recording captured the sound of two gunshots at the time of the incident. Around the time of the incident, several motorcycles and easy bikes were seen entering and leaving the terminal.
However, the counter was out of the camera's view, so the incident was not captured on video. Two passengers were inside the counter at the time of the killing. Police are trying to learn more about the incident by questioning them. The two passengers had been waiting to travel to Dhaka by bus.
Police initially suspect that two men arrived on a motorcycle, shot Shaker and fled. However, no conclusive information has yet been obtained about the identities of the attackers, their motive for the killing or the weapon used.
Allegation of a planned killing
After visiting the scene of the killing, Magura-1 constituency lawmaker Monowar Hossain went to Magura 250-bed Hospital on Wednesday afternoon.
There, he told journalists, "After the autopsy, doctors informed us that a bullet had been found inside Shaker's skull. Eyewitnesses had been talking about gunshots since the morning. We had also been claiming that this was a targeted killing. The discovery of the bullet has now confirmed it."
The lawmaker further said that a large gang might be involved in the killing. He called on the police administration and senior authorities to identify those involved and uncover the actual motive behind the incident. He also demanded that illegal firearms used during the violence surrounding the 2024 mass uprising be traced.
At noon, Magura-2 constituency lawmaker and Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury also visited Magura 250-bed Hospital. BNP leaders and activists had been seen gathering around the hospital and bus terminal since morning. Around 12 noon, they brought out a procession in the terminal area demanding justice for the killing. They also blocked the Dhaka-Khulna Highway for some time.
'Who will look after my children?'
During a visit to Shaker Hossain's home on Wednesday afternoon, his wife, brothers and relatives were seen crying. His wife, Sharmin Akter Ruma, repeatedly broke down in grief after losing her husband. They have two children. One studies in Class Five and the other in nursery.
Ruma said Shaker used to leave home early every morning to go to the counter. He had gone there the previous day and had also left for work on the day of the incident.
Asked whether her husband had any disputes with anyone, she said she was not aware of any bad relations he had with anyone. She also claimed that Shaker mixed with everyone and held no grudges against anyone.
With tears in her eyes, Ruma said, "Find out who took my husband away. Find out who did this and bring that person before me."
She also expressed concern about how she would manage with their two children. According to Ruma, losing her husband has left her worried about her children's safety and future.