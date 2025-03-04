Mob kills 2 suspecting them as robbers, 4 bullet-wound
Two youths, suspected to be robbers, have been killed in a mob beating in Satkania of Chattogram on Monday night.
Earlier, four residents of the locality sustained bullet-wounds that were fired by the youths in Chhonkhola Paschimpara area of Satkania.
Satkania police station officer-in-charge Md Zahedul Islam confirmed the incident.
The police could not immediately identify the youths killed in mob beating.
The law enforcement seized a pistol, eight bullet shells, and a CNG-run auto-rickshaw from the spot.
Locals and the police said several youths arrived in the area by four CNG-run auto-rickshaws between 9:30 pm to 10:00 pm and started firing bullets randomly.
At that time, it was announced in the mosque’s loudspeaker that robbers attacked the area. At the announcement, people gathered there and beat up two youths, killing the two.
The bullet-wound were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
Chattogram district superintendent of police Saiful Islam, Satkania UNO Milton Biswas, and a team of detective branch (DB) of police visited the area at night.