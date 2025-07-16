864 memorial plaques to be installed to commemorate July martyrs
Adviser Faruk-e-Azam has announced that memorial plaques will be installed at 864 locations across the country to commemorate the martyrs of the July uprising.
He made the announcement at the inaugural event of the construction of a "Street Memory Stamp" at Bahaddarhat intersection in Chattogram city around 12:30pm on Wednesday.
Adviser Faruk-e-Azam said the foundation stone for a plaque has been laid.
Similar memorials will be established at 864 locations across the country, he added.
Faruk-e-Azam said, “These plaques will be placed at the spots where the martyrs lost their lives. The government is working to ensure speedy trial for the killings based on evidence and documentation.”
In memory of those killed during the uprising, the Chattogram City Corporation is constructing the “Street Memory Stamp” at Bahaddarhat and Muradpur, in collaboration with the district administration and the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED).
