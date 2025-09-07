Former additional IGP arrested drunk from Nawabganj

Former additional inspector general of police (AIGP) Shamsuddoha Khandaker has been arrested.

Members of the law enforcement agency arrested him in front of his house in the Wonderela Green Park area of Nababganj in Dhaka at 11:00 am on Sunday after waiting for around 12 hours.

Later, he was shown arrested in a bank cheque fraud case.

Confirming the matter, Dhaka district superintendent of police (SP) Md Anisuzzaman told Prothom Alo that there were arrest warrants against the former additional IGP in two cases filed of cheque fraud. He was shown arrested in those two cases and has been sent to the court.

According to the Nababganj police station, the former AIG was in his house. On Saturday, he got drunk and scolded and threatened the housemaids. Later, at 11:00 pm, one of the housemaids called the national emergency number 999 and informed the police about the matter.