CMP commissioner orders brushfire at sight of criminals

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner Hasib Aziz has instructed that submachine guns (SMGs) should be used in brushfire mode immediately upon spotting criminals.

On Tuesday afternoon, he gave the order verbally through the force’s radio network to police stations and patrol personnel.

The commissioner said in the broadcast, “Shotguns will not come to any use, neither China rifles; SMGs will now remain in brushfire mode.”

Patrol teams have been told to carry two gas guns and a nine-millimetre pistol in addition to the SMGs to handle any situation and prevent sabotage.

He also ordered the number of permanent checkpoints to be increased from seven to thirteen, stating that he will bear all responsibility.

Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner Hasib Aziz confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo saying, “Armed criminals cannot just come from outside and shoot at city residents and leave. That is why I have instructed SMGs to be used in brushfire mode immediately upon spotting miscreants. Brushfire will not be used against unarmed civilians. We will not use SMGs on anyone without a weapon.”