CMP commissioner orders brushfire at sight of criminals
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner Hasib Aziz has instructed that submachine guns (SMGs) should be used in brushfire mode immediately upon spotting criminals.
On Tuesday afternoon, he gave the order verbally through the force’s radio network to police stations and patrol personnel.
The commissioner said in the broadcast, “Shotguns will not come to any use, neither China rifles; SMGs will now remain in brushfire mode.”
Patrol teams have been told to carry two gas guns and a nine-millimetre pistol in addition to the SMGs to handle any situation and prevent sabotage.
He also ordered the number of permanent checkpoints to be increased from seven to thirteen, stating that he will bear all responsibility.
Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) commissioner Hasib Aziz confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo saying, “Armed criminals cannot just come from outside and shoot at city residents and leave. That is why I have instructed SMGs to be used in brushfire mode immediately upon spotting miscreants. Brushfire will not be used against unarmed civilians. We will not use SMGs on anyone without a weapon.”
In response to a question, the commissioner said, “Chhatra League is a banned organisation. The Awami League’s activities are banned. If this banned militant organisation takes to the streets to create disorder, they will be arrested. They will not be shot; they will be arrested, charged under the Anti‑terrorism Act and sent to court.”
The CMP commissioner further said, “Earlier, we had arrested several accused involved in the murder of top terror Sarwar Babla. But they did not remain in jail for long and were released on bail after a few weeks.”
Five people, including three, were injured in a gunfire incident targeting the campaign team of BNP’s nominated candidate for Chattogram-8, Ershad Ullah, last Wednesday evening in the Khondokarpur area of Chawlitoli under Bayezid Bostami police station.
Among the injured, criminal Sarwar Hossain, who was part of a campaign team of the BNP, died. Police said Sarwar faced 15 cases, including extortion, possession of arms, and murder.
Amid city-wide panic over the earlier incident, a man named Md Akbar was stabbed to death in public on Friday in the Maizpara area of Halishahar. Police said he had a drug-related case filed against him.
Earlier, on 27 October, following a dispute over a torn banner, Chhatra Dal activist Md Sajjad, 22, was shot dead near Bogar Bill in Baklia. At least 10 others were injured in the shooting.