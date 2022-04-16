Historic Mujibnagar Day tomorrow

Baidyanathtala, mainly a mango orchard, was later named Mujibnagar after ceremonial formation of the provisional government of Bangladesh.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was declared the first president of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, while Syed Nazrul Islam was appointed the acting president in the absence of Bangabandhu.
Tajuddin Ahmad was appointed as the first prime minister, while Khondoker Moshtaque Ahmed, Capt M Mansur Ali and AHM Qamaruzzaman were named as cabinet members.
The interim government named General MAG Osmani as Commander-in-Chief of Mukti Bahini and appointed Major General Abdur Rob as chief of staff.
The provisional government successfully led the War of Liberation in achieving victory on 16 December.
