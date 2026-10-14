‘I thought it was my last day, I might not make it out alive’

It was around 9:45am. Workers were going about their usual duties at the factory when suddenly they heard their colleagues shouting. Workers began running in different directions. Within moments, the fire spread. Thick black smoke engulfed the area, plunging everything into darkness. This is how eyewitnesses described the fire at Unit-2 of Drug International Limited in the Cherag Ali area of Tongi, Gazipur.

The fire broke out at Unit-2 of the factory on Wednesday morning. After nearly four hours of efforts by the Fire Service, the army and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the blaze was brought under control. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.