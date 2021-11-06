Local News

Housewife dies after receiving Covid-19 jab in Brahmanbaria

Staff Correspondent
Brahmanbaria
A 29-year-old housewife reportedly died on Saturday noon half an hour after receiving her Covid-19 jab at Baherchar Community Clinic in Bancharampur upazila of Bramanbaria.

The deceased Hosna Akther, wife of expatriate Masum Mia, is a resident of Kallyanpur village of the upazila. Hosna’s family said she was suffering from low blood pressure and allergy-related ailments and came to the vaccination centre without breakfast.

The health service provider of Baherchar Community Clinic Matiur Rahman gave her the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine at around 12:00 pm on Saturday. After a while, she fell sick. Later, the locals took her to the upazila health complex for treatment where on duty physician pronounced her dead.

Ranjan Barmon, upazila health complex and family planning officer, told Prothom Alo that five siblings of Hosna received the first dose from the community clinic. They are all well as no side effect has appeared so far.

Ranjan said, “People of rural areas register for vaccination from different online shops where they don’t fill-up the boxes in the application properly, not ticking the boxes for existing health conditions. That’s a blunder.”

