Housewife dies after receiving Covid-19 jab in Brahmanbaria

A 29-year-old housewife reportedly died on Saturday noon half an hour after receiving her Covid-19 jab at Baherchar Community Clinic in Bancharampur upazila of Bramanbaria.

The deceased Hosna Akther, wife of expatriate Masum Mia, is a resident of Kallyanpur village of the upazila. Hosna’s family said she was suffering from low blood pressure and allergy-related ailments and came to the vaccination centre without breakfast.