Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Rajshahi

A housewife on Monday night was allegedly gang-raped in Rajshahi’s Bagha Upazila.
A group of three miscreants broke into the house at Kaligram village of the upazila and raped her at knifepoint when her husband was away.
The victim filed a case against the three individuals at Bagha police station.
Police arrested a man named Suruj Malitha in connection with the case.
According to the case statement, it was raining at around 12:00 am when Suruj (32), son of Ruban Malitha, Jhantu (33), son of Elahi Box and Rujdar (35), son of Gulumal of the same village, broke into the house and raped her.
Victim’s husband was away from home and her 2 children were threatened to be killed, the statement further reads.
Local councillor Saiful Islam said a case had been filed against the accused a few years back for allegedly raping another woman in the village. “They are also involved in the drug trade as well,” he said.
Bagha Police Station office-in-charge (OC) Nazrul Islam said the victim was sent to the OCC of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital for a physical examination.
One of the arrested was sent to jail through the court. The operation to arrest the other accused was being continued, he added.