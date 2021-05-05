Housewife ‘gang-raped’ in Rajshahi

A housewife on Monday night was allegedly gang-raped in Rajshahi’s Bagha Upazila.

A group of three miscreants broke into the house at Kaligram village of the upazila and raped her at knifepoint when her husband was away.

The victim filed a case against the three individuals at Bagha police station.

Police arrested a man named Suruj Malitha in connection with the case.

According to the case statement, it was raining at around 12:00 am when Suruj (32), son of Ruban Malitha, Jhantu (33), son of Elahi Box and Rujdar (35), son of Gulumal of the same village, broke into the house and raped her.