Cultural ties with 80 countries to be strengthened: Nitai Roy
Cultural Affairs Minister Nitai Roy Chowdhury Friday announced that the government is going to strengthen cultural ties with approximately 80 countries to build a robust, knowledge-based nation.
The Minister made this statement while speaking at a press conference in Magura Circuit House, marking his first visit to his home district after assuming office.
In his speech, the minister emphasized a shift toward cultural enhancement and the expansion of knowledge-based education beyond standard diplomatic relations.
He said it is possible to elevate society to an advanced stage by fostering education and culture through a path of peace and prosperity, thereby strengthening the nation on the global stage.
Nitai Roy also pledged to enforce a new social order and ensure public safety by eliminating systemic criminal activities.
He vowed that the government would take effective steps to completely eradicate extortion, corruption, robbery, drug business, and trafficking.
The Minister stated that the government is operating with the commitment to manage society under new rules and standards, upholding the spirit of the 1971 Liberation War and subsequent mass movements.
The ultimate goal of these efforts is the realization of a ‘Modern Bangladesh’ through the successful implementation of the Prime Minister’s vision, he added.