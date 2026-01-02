13th parliamentary election
Cox’s Bazar–2: Jamaat’s Hamidur Rahman Azad’s nomination cancelled
The nomination of Jamaat-e-Islami candidate and the party’s central assistant secretary general, AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, has been cancelled in the Cox’s Bazar–2 (Maheshkhali–Kutubdia) constituency.
District returning officer and deputy commissioner Md Abdul Mannan announced on Friday evening following scrutiny of nomination papers.
According to a source at the district administration, Hamidur Rahman has a contempt of court case against him. The nomination was cancelled for concealing information about the case. However, he will be able to appeal seeking restoration of his candidacy.
Returning officer Md Abdul Mannan said, “The nominations of four candidates have been cancelled in the district’s two constituencies due to discrepancies in the information provided in the nomination papers. However, the candidates have the right to appeal.”
Across Cox’s Bazar’s four parliamentary constituencies, a total of 23 candidates—including those from the BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan, Khelafat Majlis, and independent contenders—submitted nomination papers.
In Cox’s Bazar–2, seven candidates submitted nominations. Of them, Jamaat candidate AHM Hamidur Rahman and independent candidate Golam Mawla have their nominations cancelled.
As a result, five valid candidates remain in the Cox’s Bazar–2 constituency. They are BNP’s Alamgir Muhammad Mahfuz Ullah Farid, Islami Andolon’s Ziaul Haque, Khelafat Majlis’s Obaidul Qader Nadvi, Gono Odhikar Parishad’s SM Roknuzzaman Khan, and Jatiya Party candidate Md Mahmudul Karim.
2 nominations cancelled in Cox’s Bazar–1
In Cox’s Bazar–1 (Chakaria–Pekua), the nominations of two candidates have been cancelled due to discrepancies in nomination papers. They are Islami Andolon candidate Md Sarwar Alam Qutubi and independent candidate Md Saiful Islam.
A total of five candidates had submitted nominations in this constituency. Now, the three valid candidates are BNP candidate and party standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, Jamaat candidate Abdullah Al Faruq, and Gono Odhikar Parishad candidate Md Abdul Qader.
According to the revised schedule announced by the Election Commission, appeals against the returning officer’s decisions can be filed from 5 to 9 January. Appeals will be disposed of between 10 and 18 January. Candidates may withdraw their nominations until 20 January. Electoral symbol will be allocated on 21 January.
The parliamentary election and referendum will be held on 12 February.