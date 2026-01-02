Cox’s Bazar–2: Jamaat’s Hamidur Rahman Azad’s nomination cancelled

The nomination of Jamaat-e-Islami candidate and the party’s central assistant secretary general, AHM Hamidur Rahman Azad, has been cancelled in the Cox’s Bazar–2 (Maheshkhali–Kutubdia) constituency.

District returning officer and deputy commissioner Md Abdul Mannan announced on Friday evening following scrutiny of nomination papers.

According to a source at the district administration, Hamidur Rahman has a contempt of court case against him. The nomination was cancelled for concealing information about the case. However, he will be able to appeal seeking restoration of his candidacy.