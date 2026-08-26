BSF personnel retreat amid protests after altercation at Lalmonirhat border
A verbal altercation occurred between local residents and three members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Hatibandha border in Lalmonirhat on Tuesday afternoon.
During the incident, local people gathered and protested.
The altercation at the Bhelaguri border in Hatibandha, Lalmonirhat, stemmed from the grazing of cattle.
Upon hearing the news, more locals gathered at the scene to protest, prompting the BSF members to leave behind two shotguns and a walkie-talkie as they retreated from the Bangladesh territory.
Later, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrol team retrieved the abandoned weapons and walkie-talkie set and took them into their custody.
During a flag meeting held on Tuesday evening at the battalion commander level between BGB and BSF, the BSF expressed regret over the incident. The BSF weapons and walkie-talkie were returned.
A press release from Lalmonirhat 15 BGB confirmed this information on Tuesday night.
Lieutenant Colonel Mehedi Imam, the commander of the Lalmonirhat 15 BGB Battalion, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning that the commandant of the 78 BSF expressed regret at the flag meeting and assured that appropriate measures would be taken against those involved according to regulations.