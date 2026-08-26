BSF personnel retreat amid protests after altercation at Lalmonirhat border

A verbal altercation occurred between local residents and three members of the Indian Border Security Force (BSF) at the Hatibandha border in Lalmonirhat on Tuesday afternoon.

During the incident, local people gathered and protested.

The altercation at the Bhelaguri border in Hatibandha, Lalmonirhat, stemmed from the grazing of cattle.

Upon hearing the news, more locals gathered at the scene to protest, prompting the BSF members to leave behind two shotguns and a walkie-talkie as they retreated from the Bangladesh territory.

Later, members of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) patrol team retrieved the abandoned weapons and walkie-talkie set and took them into their custody.