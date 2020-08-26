Hundreds of Narail teachers going without pay for five months

Around a thousand teachers of private educational institutes, including primary schools, kindergartens and madrasas, in Narail are going without pay for the last five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many to change profession.
Management committees are struggling to pay the rent of the educational institutions and utility bills during the closure for the lack of funds.
Already, some private schools have closed down their activities during this precarious situation while some others are considering shuttering, putting the academic future of thousands of students at risk.
Teachers and staffers of many educational institutions said they did not receive any assistance from the government since the beginning of the virus outbreak in March.
There are 756 teachers and staffers at 63 kindergartens where 7,427 students are enrolled. Another 5,000 students are enrolled at 24 Ebtedayee madrasas and seven non-MPO primary schools.
On 16 March, the government closed all the educational institutions to prevent the spread of coronavirus. On 29 July, the government extended the closure until 31 August considering the coronavirus situation.
Due to the pandemic, the only earning source of the teachers and staff has dried up as educational institutions across the country were closed.
Samiul Alam Zihad, vice-president of Narail District Kindergarten Association, said the teachers and staff of the schools are leading an inhuman life for the last five months. “We’ve submitted a memorandum to the prime minister on 8 July seeking assistance but no response came from there.”
Anjuman Ara, deputy commissioner of the district, said that it was not possible to provide any assistance and incentives from the government but the authorities concerned have been asked to provide help to jobless people in different sectors.
Mohmmad Aslam Khan, general secretary of the association and also the headmaster of Narail Holy Child Pre-Cadet and High School, said academic activities of the school remained suspended since the governments announced the closure of educational institutions.
“Subsequently, we failed to provide the salary of the teachers, forcing many of us to change profession. Now we’re shifting schools to other places after failing to pay the rent,” he said.