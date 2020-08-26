Hundreds of Narail teachers going without pay for five months

Around a thousand teachers of private educational institutes, including primary schools, kindergartens and madrasas, in Narail are going without pay for the last five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing many to change profession.

Management committees are struggling to pay the rent of the educational institutions and utility bills during the closure for the lack of funds.

Already, some private schools have closed down their activities during this precarious situation while some others are considering shuttering, putting the academic future of thousands of students at risk.