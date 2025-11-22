Cracks on ground in Narsingdi as buildings sway near epicenter
The earthquake’s epicenter was in Narsingdi's Madhabdi, where the tallest structure – J&J Tower, a 14-storey building – shook violently. The second, third, and fourth floors house a private hospital, while the remaining floors contain 48 residential apartments.
Sonet Md Noman, the hospital’s chairman, was inside when the quake hit. “The whole building was swaying from side to side,” he said. “Patients panicked and rushed out. Some even ran downstairs carrying their IV bags. Thankfully, with four exit points, everyone managed to get out safely.”
Building caretaker Yasir Arafat and security guard Md Falu Miah said they had never experienced such a quake. Once the tremors subsided, residents and hospital staff returned inside.
According to police, 80 injured people have received treatment so far at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, the district’s 100-bed hospital, and various private clinics.
A fire also broke out at a substation of the Ghorashal Power Plant during the quake, disrupting electricity in Palash and Ghorashal.
Palash Fire Service senior station officer Md Abdul Shahid said two units brought the flames under control. Chief engineer Md Enamul Haque confirmed the fire was triggered by the quake. Electricity supply resumed around 2:00 pm.
At the six-storey Markasul Sunnah Tahfizul Quran Madrasa on Eidgah Road in Ghorashal, several cracks appeared in the building, said director Mufti Salauddin Ansari. Students remained in a state of fear.
Residents described the terror
Jasim Mia, who lives on the third floor of a five-storey building in Chhoto Madhabdi, fled with his family. “I’ve never felt such shaking in my life. Everyone ran out into the street. I was calling out to God,” he said.
Tea seller Bajlu Mia, who works near the municipality area, said he abandoned everything in his shop and ran into the road with customers.
Salma Akter, 35, who lives with her four-year-old child on the fifth floor of a seven-storey building in Gorurhat, injured her leg while rushing downstairs. “I have never been this scared,” she said.
Businessman Gias Uddin, 52, from Birampur area, said he had never witnessed such a terrifying quake.
Fazlul Haque, who owns a six-storey building with 20 flats in Nowapara, said around 80 people were inside when the building suddenly shook. Many rushed out and sustained minor injuries in the scramble. “We were lucky nothing worse happened,” he said.
Five dead in Narsingdi
By 7:00 pm, five earthquake-related deaths were reported across the district.
In Sadar upazila’s Gabtali area, construction materials from a nearby multi-storey building collapsed onto a one-storey house, causing the roof to cave in on a father and son. The son, Md Omar Faruk (9), died on the way to Dhaka; the father, Md Delwar Hossain (37), died later at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Their deaths were confirmed by Delwar’s brother Zakir Hossain.
In Malita village of Palash’s Charsindur Union, 75-year-old Kajom Ali Bhuiyan died when the wall of a mud house collapsed. He was inside with two grandchildren.
In Kaziarchar’s Nayapara area of Danga Union, Nasir Uddin (65) died after suffering a stroke during the quake while speaking with family members inside the house.
In Ajkitla village of Joynagar Union in Shibpur, Forqan Mia (35) fell from a tree due to the tremors and later died at Narsingdi Sadar Hospital, confirmed by Shibpur police station OC Afzal Hossain.
Cracks on the ground
The quake caused ground ruptures in at least two places in Palash. One appeared on the dirt road leading to Palash Residential Model School and College. Director Arif Pathan said the severe shaking caused the cracks to open during the morning tremor.
Another set of long cracks appeared at Ghorashal Dairy Farm in the Lebupara area, stretching across the courtyard. Workers said the fissures formed at the height of the shaking.