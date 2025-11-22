Cracks on ground in Narsingdi as buildings sway near epicenter

The earthquake’s epicenter was in Narsingdi's Madhabdi, where the tallest structure – J&J Tower, a 14-storey building – shook violently. The second, third, and fourth floors house a private hospital, while the remaining floors contain 48 residential apartments.

Sonet Md Noman, the hospital’s chairman, was inside when the quake hit. “The whole building was swaying from side to side,” he said. “Patients panicked and rushed out. Some even ran downstairs carrying their IV bags. Thankfully, with four exit points, everyone managed to get out safely.”

Building caretaker Yasir Arafat and security guard Md Falu Miah said they had never experienced such a quake. Once the tremors subsided, residents and hospital staff returned inside.