Union-level police camp in Munshiganj to become permanent soon: Home adviser

Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that the temporary police camp recently established in Guagachia Union of Gazaria Upazila, Munshiganj, is expected to become permanent soon.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday after visiting the camp in the remote Jamalpur area, he said, “It was a long-standing demand of the local residents to have a police camp here. By the grace of God, although it is temporary for now, I hope the camp will soon be made permanent.”

He mentioned that a proposal has already been submitted to make the outpost permanent.

“It has been forwarded from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Finance. Hopefully, insh'Allah, it will be approved as a permanent outpost soon,” he added.