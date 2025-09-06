Union-level police camp in Munshiganj to become permanent soon: Home adviser
Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that the temporary police camp recently established in Guagachia Union of Gazaria Upazila, Munshiganj, is expected to become permanent soon.
Speaking to reporters on Saturday after visiting the camp in the remote Jamalpur area, he said, “It was a long-standing demand of the local residents to have a police camp here. By the grace of God, although it is temporary for now, I hope the camp will soon be made permanent.”
He mentioned that a proposal has already been submitted to make the outpost permanent.
“It has been forwarded from the Ministry of Home Affairs to the Ministry of Finance. Hopefully, insh'Allah, it will be approved as a permanent outpost soon,” he added.
Speaking on the overall law and order situation in the country, the adviser said, “I’m not claiming that the country is free of problems — there are many. But we must work within those challenges. We will continue doing what we believe is best. Many people have their own interests, but as representatives of the government, our responsibility is to ensure that law and order remain stable.”
In response to a question about the recent attack on a police patrol speedboat, he said the suspects, Nayan and Piyash, might have fled to a neighbouring country.
“However, if they return, there will be no place for them except Keraniganj jail,” he warned.
Local residents expressed satisfaction over the adviser’s visit to the newly established police camp in the remote area, which he reached by crossing a long river.
Villagers thanked the adviser, stating that the presence of the police has brought a sense of security to the community.
Several displaced families have begun returning to their homes, and incidents such as illegal sand mining have started to decline.
The adviser assured villagers that steps would be taken to ensure their safety and that those involved in criminal activities would face legal action.
A two-year analysis of crime statistics in Munshiganj district shows that the number of murders and robberies declined in the past year compared to the previous one.
The adviser said that such crimes could be reduced even further by setting up more police camps and outposts in remote and crime-prone areas.
The temporary police camp in Guagachia was officially opened on 22 August.