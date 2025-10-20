AIUB student found dead with severed arteries in Chattogram
A university student has been found dead with arteries of his hands and legs severed.
The police recovered the body from the sea beach adjacent to Anandabazar Outer Ring Road under the Bandar police station in the Chattogram and took it to a nearby hospital where the physician on duty declared him dead.
However, the police and family members are in dark as to whether it was a suicide or murder.
The deceased was identified as Shamim Maqsud Khan Joy, 26. He completed his hounours in computer science and technology from the American International University Bangladesh (AIUB).
Although his home district was in Barishal, he used to live with his family in the Barapole area of the city.
Bandar police station inspector (investigation) Zakir Hossain told Prothom Alo that Shamim was lying in a bloody state inside the Kashban on the seashore with the veins of his hands and feet severed. A few locals saw him and alerted a police patrol team. Halishahar police first rescued Shameem and took him to a local private hospital. From there, he was shifted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead after examination. Later, around 2:00 am, his family members identified the body.
Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) assistant commissioner (Bandar) Mahmudul Hasan told Prothom Alo that the arteries of the victim’s hands and feet were severed. In the afternoon, he received a phone call. After that, he left home saying he was going for a job interview, but he left his mobile phone at home.
Police are investigating whether he took his own life, was lured and murdered, or fell victim to a mugging. No clue has been found yet, but the investigation is underway.
The victim’s family is preparing to file a case over the incident. They too are unsure about how the incident took place.