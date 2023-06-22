Two killed in lightning strike while playing football in Kushtia  

Two people were killed while another injured in a lightning strike while playing football at Almasadarpur village in Mirpur upazila of Kushtia on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased are: Tariqul Islam, 35, and higher secondary level student Shakil Ahmed, 18, residents of Naodapara and Mohdipur villages respectively of the upazila.
The injured, Nayeem Hossain, is from Gachher Daur area of Daulatpur upazila.
Witnesses said a lightning struck some local youths while they were playing football amid rainfall at Almasadarupur High School ground around 3:00 pm, leaving the three critically injured.
Locals rushed them to Mirpur Upazila Health Complex where Tariqul was declared dead, said the hospital’s resident medical officer Dr Jubayia Farzana. Shakil and Nayeem were referred to Kushtia General Hospital for better treatment, she said.
Shakil was pronounced dead later.