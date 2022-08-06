Tourist drowns in Kaptai Lake

A 26-year old tourist drowned in Rangamati’s Kaptai Lake Saturday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Rubayet Islam, a resident of Pahartali area in Chattogram city.

A diving team of fire service fished out his body at 5.36pm, said Md Billal Hossain, station officer of Rangamati Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Rubayet went on a sightseeing tour at Kaptai Lake by a boat with his three friends Saturday noon.

He drowned around 2:30 pm near Darogar Pahar area in Rangamati sadar upazila while taking bath, said, Md Kabir Hossain, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station.

His body was sent for an autopsy, said the OC.