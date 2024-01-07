Rajshahi city panel mayor held over polls code violation

The joint force has detained the no. 1 panel mayor of Rajshahi City Corporation, Nizam Ul Azim on the allegation of violating the electoral code of conducts.
Nizam Ul Azim, who is the ward 21 counsellor, was held from Sagarpara area of Rajshahi city at the wee hours of Sunday.
The counsellor who is now in custody of Rapid Action Battalion, allegedly held TCB cards holder hostage to cast their votes for a particular candidate.
Rajshahi additional district magistrate Sabiha Sultana confirmed the detention of Nizam Ul Azim.
She told Prothom Alo the joint force conducted a raid at 12:00am to 3:00am on Sunday and the counsellor was detained at the end.
Allegations brought against his were found to be true, and he has been kept in RAB custody. The counsellor will face legal action if allegations are proved in investigation, she added.