Top drug peddler held with 1.6-kg heroin in Rajshahi

Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) in an anti-crime drive arrested an alleged top-listed drug peddler with 1.6 kilograms of heroin from a bus in Rajshahi district onSaturday night, reports news agency BSS.
The arrested was identified as Imran Ali, 33, of Ramaigachhi village in Natore sadar upazila, the RAB sources said on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of the force conducted a raid in a Rajshahi-bound passengers' bus at Daingpara crossing in Godagari upazila in the district at around 10.30 pm and nabbed him. The team recovered the contraband heroin from his possession.
The man along with the seized goods was handed over to the police after recording a case with Godagari police station in this connection.